TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) Shares Gap Down to $0.35

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.35. TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 9,027 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) by 799.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.48% of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT)

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

