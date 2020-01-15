Towerpoint Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 8.4% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,618,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,135,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,129 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,638,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,185,000 after purchasing an additional 319,694 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,873,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,701,000 after purchasing an additional 162,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,397,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,089,000 after purchasing an additional 54,302 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $120.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.54. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.58 and a fifty-two week high of $121.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

