Towerpoint Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares during the quarter. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF comprises about 3.3% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FCAL opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $54.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Profile

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

