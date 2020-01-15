Towerpoint Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000. Vista Investment Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $219,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 22,540.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.