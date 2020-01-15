TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $404,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.11. 1,067,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,022. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day moving average of $58.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $53.54 and a 1-year high of $62.85.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.2574 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.