TPG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 46 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3,787.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,799,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,279 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 802,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,520,276,000 after purchasing an additional 491,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,312,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,294,918,000 after acquiring an additional 387,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,564,873,000 after purchasing an additional 219,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,171.64.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total value of $531,972.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,869.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The company has a market cap of $926.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,816.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,818.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

