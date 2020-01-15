Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Nomura began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.68.
Shares of TSCO stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.67. 164,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,933. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.70 and its 200 day moving average is $98.88. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $82.62 and a 1 year high of $114.25.
In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 200,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 67,647 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,623,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,304,000 after buying an additional 145,900 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
