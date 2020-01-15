Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,598 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,632% compared to the typical volume of 150 call options.

Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

EHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from to in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.42.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

