Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) Receives $51.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TCDA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tricida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $35.44 on Friday. Tricida has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.89). On average, equities analysts predict that Tricida will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tricida news, VP Wilhelm Stahl sold 5,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 3,948 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $170,869.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,227,609.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 693,728 shares of company stock valued at $27,603,407. Company insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 9.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 343.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 33,778 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 54.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 51,076 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 25.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 20,935 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

