Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Short Interest Up 6.1% in December

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,910,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the December 15th total of 14,050,000 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRN. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Stephens set a $20.00 price target on Trinity Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Trinity Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of TRN traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.62. 14,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,589. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $26.63.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $813.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 85.00%.

In other news, insider Brian D. Madison sold 3,425 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $73,877.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,624.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $11,904,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,387,600 shares of company stock valued at $28,373,404. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 25,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,691 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 630,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 77,373 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Trinity Industries by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 212,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

