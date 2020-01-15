Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.50 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,978. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $350.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.34.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 million. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 50.68% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Analysts predict that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $664,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

