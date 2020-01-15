Turners Automotive Group Ltd (ASX:TRA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Turners Automotive Group Ltd (ASX:TRA) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This is a boost from Turners Automotive Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The stock has a market cap of $187.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43. Turners Automotive Group has a 1 year low of A$2.10 ($1.49) and a 1 year high of A$2.25 ($1.60). The company has a current ratio of 396.19, a quick ratio of 362.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.16.

Get Turners Automotive Group alerts:

About Turners Automotive Group

Turners Automotive Group Limited operates as an automotive and financial services company in New Zealand and Australia. The company operates through Automotive Retail, Collection Services, Finance, and Insurance segments. It buys and sells second hand cars, trucks, and machinery under the Turners and Buy Right Cars brand names.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Turners Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turners Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.