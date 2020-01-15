Turners Automotive Group Ltd (ASX:TRA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Turners Automotive Group Ltd (ASX:TRA) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This is a boost from Turners Automotive Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
The stock has a market cap of $187.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43. Turners Automotive Group has a 1 year low of A$2.10 ($1.49) and a 1 year high of A$2.25 ($1.60). The company has a current ratio of 396.19, a quick ratio of 362.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.16.
About Turners Automotive Group
