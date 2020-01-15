Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at CSFB

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price objective trimmed by CSFB from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.60 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

TRQ opened at C$0.90 on Tuesday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.53 and a twelve month high of C$2.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$278.15 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 0.0692045 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

