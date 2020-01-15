Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,210,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 8,760,000 shares. Approximately 20.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 533,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 39.8% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 190.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 133.3% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

NYSE TPC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.97. 13,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,411. Tutor Perini has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $20.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $610.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Tutor Perini’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

