TwentyFour Income Fund Ltd (LON:TFIF) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50

TwentyFour Income Fund Ltd (LON:TFIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
TFIF stock opened at GBX 114.10 ($1.50) on Wednesday. TwentyFour Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 1.09 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 117 ($1.54). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 109.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 110.51.
About TwentyFour Income Fund
See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.