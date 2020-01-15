TwentyFour Income Fund Ltd (LON:TFIF) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50

TwentyFour Income Fund Ltd (LON:TFIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TFIF stock opened at GBX 114.10 ($1.50) on Wednesday. TwentyFour Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 1.09 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 117 ($1.54). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 109.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 110.51.

About TwentyFour Income Fund

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

