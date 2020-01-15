Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) Short Interest Update

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 932,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Twin River Worldwide news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $252,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,654.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 35.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Twin River Worldwide alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twin River Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Twin River Worldwide by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Twin River Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twin River Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Twin River Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRWH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.65. 38,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Twin River Worldwide has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $33.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Twin River Worldwide had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twin River Worldwide will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Twin River Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Twin River Worldwide Company Profile

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Twin River Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin River Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.