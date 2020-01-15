Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the December 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Currently, 22.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 271,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.8 days.

In related news, SVP Patrick John Finn sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $825,330.00. Also, COO William Banyai sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $531,080.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,087,693. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 536.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 87,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.48. The company had a trading volume of 176,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average is $25.94. Twist Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $15.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 197.98% and a negative return on equity of 73.98%. Analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

