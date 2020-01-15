U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,960,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the December 15th total of 15,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 20.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Charles W. Shaver purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.37 per share, for a total transaction of $53,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 35,000 shares of company stock worth $179,290 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 23.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,374 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 27,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 4.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 226,974 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter.

SLCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Johnson Rice lowered shares of U.S. Silica from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of U.S. Silica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Shares of NYSE SLCA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.59. 1,217,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,255. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $411.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $361.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.08 million. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. U.S. Silica’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

