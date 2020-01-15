Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Downgraded to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $134.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 27.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ubiquiti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.83.

NYSE:UI opened at $185.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.64. Ubiquiti has a fifty-two week low of $101.32 and a fifty-two week high of $199.91.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.95 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 841.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ubiquiti will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.24, for a total transaction of $1,181,134.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,134.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. 12.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

