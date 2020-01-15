UBS Group Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €84.00 Price Target

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been given a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIX2. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €103.00 ($119.77).

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €95.35 ($110.87) on Wednesday. Sixt has a 52-week low of €71.90 ($83.60) and a 52-week high of €103.40 ($120.23). The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €88.62 and a 200-day moving average price of €88.88.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.