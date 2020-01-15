UGAS (UGAS) Trading Down 10.4% This Week

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. UGAS has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and $818,814.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One UGAS token can now be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Bgogo.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.84 or 0.06116402 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00025131 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036049 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00129024 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

