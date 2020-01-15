Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,124 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.7% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 134.2% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.5591 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.