Ulord 24 Hour Volume Reaches $121,830.00 (UT)

Ulord (CURRENCY:UT) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Ulord coin can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, TOPBTC and LBank. Ulord has a total market cap of $802,551.00 and approximately $121,830.00 worth of Ulord was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ulord has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ulord alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.61 or 0.03658219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00199246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027527 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00129150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ulord Profile

Ulord’s total supply is 166,554,519 coins and its circulating supply is 69,056,873 coins. Ulord’s official Twitter account is @UlordChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ulord’s official website is ulord.one

Buying and Selling Ulord

Ulord can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Kucoin and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ulord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ulord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ulord using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ulord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ulord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.