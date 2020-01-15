Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 12.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at $165,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

LECO stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.84. 381,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,009. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.57 and a 52 week high of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.15). Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.66%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Gabriel Bruno sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $88,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven B. Hedlund sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $557,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,120,786 in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

