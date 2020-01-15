Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Buys New Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 18,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,092,809.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,918,295.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $159,220.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,568 shares of company stock worth $6,407,560 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.60. The company had a trading volume of 310,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,127. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day moving average is $57.65.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $567.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

