Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Nordson makes up about 1.2% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 15,587.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,308 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,194,000 after purchasing an additional 262,385 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,659,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,225,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nordson by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 236,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,563,000 after purchasing an additional 58,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

NDSN traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.99. 177,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,707. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $122.01 and a one year high of $168.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.42.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79. Nordson had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $585.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

In other news, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 15,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $2,617,718.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,379,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total transaction of $495,895.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,958 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,931.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,692 shares of company stock worth $8,410,774 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.33.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

