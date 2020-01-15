Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 2.2% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total value of $1,138,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,323.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 152,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $25,796,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,513,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $41,624,681 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITW stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.41. 1,262,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,085. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $129.44 and a one year high of $182.34. The stock has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.32%.

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.64.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

