Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Lowers Position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bunge by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on BG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

NYSE:BG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.38. The company had a trading volume of 531,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,636. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Bunge Ltd has a 1 year low of $47.26 and a 1 year high of $59.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average of $55.66.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $97,604.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,801.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

