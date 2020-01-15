UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Increased by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 430.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,848 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,048 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $257.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.55.

UNH stock traded up $10.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.70. 4,050,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,610,698. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $300.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

In other news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.