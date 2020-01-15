Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Trading Up 1.8%

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) was up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57, approximately 6,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 274,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ur-Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 55.7% during the third quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 243,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 86,970 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 83.1% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 116,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 630,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 27,793 shares during the last quarter.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

