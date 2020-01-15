Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Trading Up 1.8%

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) was up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57, approximately 6,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 274,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ur-Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.
Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million.
About Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
