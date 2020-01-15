Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Short Interest Update

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 911,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 32,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $19.07. 554,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,378. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average is $18.90. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $91.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.02 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 11.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 67.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UE shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Edge Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.