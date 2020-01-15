Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK) Short Interest Down 18.6% in December

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300,700 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the December 15th total of 369,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its position in Urban One by 3.2% during the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 3,311,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 104,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Urban One by 8.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Urban One by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 32,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UONEK stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,212. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $86.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.84. Urban One has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $111.06 million for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 75.27%.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

