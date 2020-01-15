Urbana Corp (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Urbana Corp (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) announced a dividend on Monday, January 6th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.
UBAAF stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday.
About Urbana
