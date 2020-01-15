Urbana Corp (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Urbana Corp (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) announced a dividend on Monday, January 6th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

UBAAF stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday.

About Urbana

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

