Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) Short Interest Update

Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the December 15th total of 85,100 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.9 days.

VCNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vaccinex in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Vaccinex alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vaccinex stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Vaccinex worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCNX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,467. Vaccinex has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.36. The company has a market cap of $73.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Vaccinex had a negative net margin of 4,740.03% and a negative return on equity of 585.69%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Vaccinex will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.