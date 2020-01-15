ValuEngine Downgrades Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.65.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.66. 1,730,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,500. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.31. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.48% and a net margin of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.