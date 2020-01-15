Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $161.96

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $161.96 and last traded at $161.87, with a volume of 6642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.12.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.0621 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

