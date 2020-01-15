Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $161.96

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $161.96 and last traded at $161.87, with a volume of 6642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.12.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.62.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.0621 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%.
About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
