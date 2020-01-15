Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,581 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 317,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,280 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 149,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 72,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.30. The stock had a trading volume of 176,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,497,928. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day moving average is $41.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $44.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4399 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

