Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Trimmed by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,125 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 5,543,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,260 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,856,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,488 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,583,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,343,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,481,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,772 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,522,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.37. The stock had a trading volume of 11,909,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,699,023. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.5591 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

