Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Sets New 12-Month High at $120.35

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $120.35 and last traded at $120.35, with a volume of 84612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.76.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.56.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.8443 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VOE)
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
