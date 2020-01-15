Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Sets New 12-Month High at $120.35

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $120.35 and last traded at $120.35, with a volume of 84612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.76.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.8443 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

