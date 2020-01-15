Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) is AE Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,363,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 172,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $72,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,328,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.35. 2,930,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,449. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.12. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $51.43 and a twelve month high of $53.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

