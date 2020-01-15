Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Increased by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 173,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 315,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,668,000 after acquiring an additional 20,355 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.45. 280,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,349. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.93 and a 200 day moving average of $130.71. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $120.37 and a 12 month high of $138.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.0157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.