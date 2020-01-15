Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Up 0.1%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.28 and last traded at $84.25, 64,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,430,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.16.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.187 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%.

