Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.1% of Coastline Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.16. 105,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,753,578. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $132.05 and a 12 month high of $167.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8855 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

