Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.7% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $166.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $132.05 and a 52 week high of $167.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.8855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

