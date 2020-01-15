Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 43,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,795,000 after buying an additional 658,822 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 445,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 19,947 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.50. 3,061,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,753,578. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.44. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $132.05 and a 52-week high of $167.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.8855 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

