Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Reduced by AEGON USA Investment Management LLC

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,009,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 56.3% of AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $165,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.15. 69,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,753,578. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.53. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.05 and a fifty-two week high of $167.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8855 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.