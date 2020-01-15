Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vascular Biogenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

Shares of VBLT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. 3,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,186. The company has a market cap of $52.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -0.29. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 37.19% and a negative net margin of 3,050.43%. Analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vascular Biogenics stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vascular Biogenics worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

