Velas Price Up 3.4% This Week (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $26.20 million and $1.39 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000277 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,045,472,450 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,389,860 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

