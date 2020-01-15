VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN (NASDAQ:ZIV) Trading 0.5% Higher

VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN (NASDAQ:ZIV) traded up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.24 and last traded at $76.24, 6,269 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 38,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.83.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN (NASDAQ:ZIV) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.99% of VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.