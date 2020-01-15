Verasity (VRA) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, Verasity has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and $308,537.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Verasity

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

